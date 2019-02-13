A celebrity gossip website has come up with claims that Brad Pitt is smitten by his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Sydney Sweeney. Angelina Jolie's former husband was apparently impressed by the 21-year-old American actress' acting skills.

An alleged source told Radar Online: "She's absolutely made an impression on him during their time together on the movie and he's been sweet on her ever since."

The website went onto state that the 55-year-old actor and the film's director Quentin Tarantino think they have got the next Marilyn Monroe in Sydney, "but it's a lot more than her talent that's gotten him hooked."

"She really wowed them both, especially Brad who wants to do more projects with her and spend time off the set to get to know her," the insider added.

"They've spoken a few times since the movie wrapped on Nov. 1, 2018 and it's been intensely friendly between them. Nobody would be surprised if he asked her out on a date, even though there is that huge age difference," the source shared.

However, these claims seem to be just other rumor about the private life of Brad. The father-of-six has not dated publicly since the much-publicized split from Jolie.

Meanwhile, the Troy actor shocked his fans around the world after he attended former wife, Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party recently. He arrived at the event, which took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

The former Friends actress had previously admitted she is completely at peace with her split from Brad, 10 years after their separation. She told CBS News in January 2015: "I don't find it painful, though. I think it's a narrative that follows you because it's an interesting headline. It's more of a media-driven topic."

At that time, Jennifer even revealed that they still talk – although not on a regular basis. She shared: "We've exchanged good wishes and all that sort of stuff to each other. But it's not a constant thing."