The Indian Army destroyed nine live 120mm mortar shells in Sandote, Basoni and Balakote villages of Balakote sector in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the latest in series of unexploded mortar shells being safely diffused in the region by the Indian Army. Its proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) adds to the gravity of the situation.

#WATCH Indian Army destroyed 9 live mortar shells of 120mm in Sandote, Basoni and Balakote village of Balakote sector in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district, yesterday. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/GDqVdJvR8J — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

A video was released by news agency ANI which showed armed personnel diffusing the mortar shell. One of the jawans went into a small pit, which contained the mortar shell, while another soldier stood above him and gave instructions. The next part of the video showed the shells exploding.

On September 14, news emerged that a 120 mm mortar shell, which was fired by Pakistani forces, landed near a house in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, close to LoC.

The shell was noticed by some villagers staying in the vicinity and they immediately alerted the Indian Army who diffused the unexploded shell.

Mortar shells are used to close-range targets. Pakistani forces had violated many ceasefire agreements and targeted villages close to the LoC.

There is a heightened presence of security forces in the region after the Central government scrapped Article 370, effectively removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This prompted an outburst from the Pakistani side who have escalated the issue to gain control over the disputed state.