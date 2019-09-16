Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday, September 16, said that he will himself visit Srinagar if the situation in Kashmir is as dire as people are suggesting. "If required, I will go and personally check, I will speak to the Chief Justice today," said Gogoi, while replying to senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who claimed that there are extreme difficulties in accessing the High Court under the alleged lockdown situation in the erstwhile state.

The advocate was arguing for child rights activists Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha, who moved the apex court through a petition challenging the illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the erstwhile state.

The court observed that it is a serious concern if people are facing issues to access justice.

"You have made a statement that you cannot move the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Is anybody coming in the way...Not being allowed to access the High Court is a serious concern," said the Chief Justice replying to the advocate who contended that under the existing restrictions it was not possible to move the High Court.

Gogoi also told the lawyer that if the information placed before the apex court was found to be incorrect then the lawyer will face consequences.

Meanwhile, the top court has allowed Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit J&K. The apex court has also asked Ghulam Nabi Azad to interact with the people, check on their welfare and file a ground report on the situation in Kashmir.