Amid reports that some terrorists are active in the higher reaches of Jammu province, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force conducted a comprehensive exercise in this part of Jammu and Kashmir to foil the evil designs of the enemy.

The aim of today's exercise was to ensure the quick and smooth deployment of troops in any area after getting information about the presence of terrorists.

According to Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, in a significant step towards enhancing joint operational readiness, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force conducted an integrated training exercise under the aegis of Tiger Division, Jammu.

"The training was aimed at fostering seamless coordination between ground troops and aerial assets, a critical factor in modern-day warfare," the defence spokesperson said.

The exercise served as a platform to refine swift troop deployment behind enemy lines, aerial maneuvers, and precision target engagement, ensuring preparedness for real-time operational challenges.

The specialized training witnessed the Indian Air Force's helicopters executing the airlift of troops from a mounting base, who were then successfully inserted into the designated area.

Following their insertion, the troops demonstrated a well-coordinated assault in a simulated combat scenario. This high-tempo exercise showcased the synergy between the two forces and highlighted the strategic importance of air mobility in a modern-day combat environment.

"Integrated training of this nature reinforces joint operational capabilities, fostering a deeper understanding of each service's operational dynamics," Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, adding, "The exercise not only strengthened coordination between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force but also enhanced the tactical proficiency of troops in executing complex missions."

Earlier Reasi Police Recovered Arms and Ammunition from Higher Reaches

Two days ago, Reasi Police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the forests of the Jamslan Mahore area.

A joint team of Reasi Police and the 126 CRPF Battalion, after receiving specific input, launched search and cordon operations in the forest area of Jamslan, Sub-Division Mahore, and recovered arms and ammunition hidden under a tree covered with a blanket in the forests of Simbli Jamslan, Mahore.

The arms and ammunition recovered include four AK-47 magazines, 268 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, four UBGL grenades, and four IED batteries.

Following this, the police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.