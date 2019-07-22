An Indian-origin man was found dead in his room at the Taj Palace in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Munni Jaitely, a 35-year-old Indian-born US citizen, travelled frequently to India due to his business and had landed at the national capital on Thursday. His father felt something amiss when his calls to Munni went answered. His father then called the hotel reception and asked them to check, reported IANS.

"His father called the hotel reception and requested them to check his son's status. The hotel staff tried to connect with Jaitely through the landline, but didn't succeed," Eish Singhal, the Additional DCP, was quoted as saying by IANS.

Singhal said that the manager went to Munni's room on the sixth floor and knocked on the door. Upon getting no response, the manager used his master key card and opened the door to find Munni lying unconscious.

Munni was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Due to the uncertainty surrounding Munni's death, the police were informed and an investigation was launched.

The preliminary investigation revealed that there was no foul play since no one, including the hotel staff, was in the vicinity of Munni's room between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the CCTV footage.

"A medical board would conduct an autopsy on Monday to ascertain if he consumed any drug, causing the death," said the Additional DCP.