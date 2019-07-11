A Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector was arrested on Wednesday, July 10, for allegedly stealing a woman's handbag with jewellery worth Rs 15 lakhs at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The accused, Naresh Kumar, had stolen the bag from the woman while she and her husband were waiting for their Srinagar flight. Kumar was also waiting to board his flight to Bagdogra, where he is posted.

"The complainant was on her way to board a flight to Srinagar when after completing her boarding formalities, she took a seat and kept her handbag under the chair. Soon, she realised that her bag, which contained gold and diamond, was missing after which she approached the police," Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) was quoted as saying by India Today.

Naresh was nabbed after CCTV footage was checked. He was about to board his flight at the time. He confessed to his crime when his possessions were searched and the bag was found with gold and diamond jewellery. Reports also state that he was drunk during the crime.

Naresh confessed that he hoped to board the flight and escape before anyone found that the bag was missing and suspect him.