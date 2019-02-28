Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 1 crore Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and volunteers across the nation in a video conference under the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" programme on Thursday, February 28. BJP claimed it to be the "world's largest video conference" as part of the ruling party's campaign for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi said nation stands with jawans. It is important to ensure that nothing is done that weakens the morale of our soldiers. He said: "We must ensure that our enemy should not get a chance to point fingers at us." His comments come a day after Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in response to Indian forces targeting a JeM terror camp in its territory. Also, Pakistan claimed that one Indian Air Force pilot is in its captivity.

Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that India won't stop at any cost. He made the statement while addressing BJP workers during "world's largest videoconference" 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'.

Addressing lakhs of party and booth workers, PM Modi referred to the India-Pakistan tensions and said that at this time, the emotions of the country are at another level. "When the enemy tries to destabilise the country, then one of their motives is to ensure that India's development is stalled. We must show that the nation will not stop. Our soldiers are defending our borders. We must also work like soldiers and continue our work. We must all continue working in the nation's development," PM Modi said.

"Whatever is your duty... whatever is your work... do your bit. Work extra, work harder to take India to greater heights. India will stand as one, India will work as one, India will grow as one, India will fight as one, India will win as one. Today, the youth in the country are determined to take the nation to its peak... to do something for India, to work for the progress of the nation.... At this point of time, India is at a juncture, from where success is within our reach... greatness is within our site. All we have have to ensure is that we do our work sincerely and contribute our bit for the nation's development," said PM Modi.

Modi said the country will fight, live, work and win as one and nobody can create hurdles in its march towards its success. "We have to be hardworking in all sectors. The country is grateful to all those who are protecting the nation. It is because they are there, the nation can reach new levels of development," said PM.

Party president Amit Shah also attended the programme "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot" programme from the Delhi state BJP office. All chief ministers and cabinet ministers of the BJP-ruled states participated in the programme besides the party's office bearers.

The BJP has said that one can send your question through NaMo app to the Prime Minister or using #MeraBoothSabseMazboot on social media.