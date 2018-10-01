Virat Kohli is back leading the Indian side and although the hosts start as firm favourites against West Indies, according to numbers, the Indian batting has to be wary of the Windies bowling attack.

The Jason Holder-led bowling attack has been the best and most potent attack this year and on their day can be a massive threat for India. In the five matches they have played this year, West Indies have averaged 18.04 with the ball and this makes them the best bowling attack in 2018. If we compare this number to the Indian attack, the hosts average 25.25, which is significantly lesser than West Indies.

West Indies seamers have been more impressive

India have played a majority of their matches in seamer-friendly conditions, and their pacers have been brilliant, but despite this, the average of the seamers is 25.05. West Indies, on the other hand, top this chart as well and their pacers have picked up wickets with an average of 16.95.

"We have played some really good cricket in recent times. Quite a few of our guys really stood out individually and we have to keep that collective strength. India is the No.1 Test team. They have played some good cricket despite their last series (against England). It will be a good test for us. We have to just focus on the two Test matches," Jason Holder said about the upcoming challenge.

The captain himself has been mighty impressive for the hosts and averages 12 with the ball and 37.85 with the bat and renders brilliant balance to the team. He has the ability to get the ball to wobble around and hence, could be a tricky prospect for the young Indian top order.

"We had a good home series dominated by the fast bowlers. The conditions there are a little bit different from what we have here. The fast bowlers have to make some adjustments. It's a good opportunity for them to enhance their skills," he said about his bowlers.