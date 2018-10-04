Echoing Karun Nair's statement that a definite miscommunication exists between the selectors and the players, Murali Vijay too spoke at lengths about how no one from the selection committee spoke to him after he was omitted from the Test squad.

The Tamil Nadu opener was axed from the last three matches in England after he managed 26 in the first game and bagged a pair at Lord's, and he does not find a place for the two Tests against West Indies either.

"Neither the chief selector nor any other person spoke to me in England after I was dropped from the third Test. None of them has spoken to me since. I did have a conversation with the members of the team management in England and that's it," mentioned Vijay after his Vijay Hazare match with Tripura in Chennai. He scored three in the match.

"I think it is important that a player is told about the reasons for keeping him out so that he knows where exactly he stands in the team management and selectors' scheme of things."

Just a few days back, Nair, who has not been in the national fray since his epoch at Chennai when he had become the second Indian to score a triple ton in Tests, had mentioned how the committee had not kept him in the loop on what the player needed to do in order to get back into the side. The claims were refuted by chief selector MSK Prasad.

Agreeing to Harbhajan Singh's views that the parameters to selecting players are different for each player, Vijay stated, "I tend to agree with what Harbhajan Singh has said (on Tuesday) about parameters of selection. I think it is important that a player is told about the reasons for keeping him out so that he knows where exactly he stands in the team management and selectors' scheme of things."

The player was expected to be the linchpin of the batting order when India toured overseas this year. However, he could only muster 102 runs in six innings in South Africa and continued his dry run in England as well before he was dropped from the squad for the last two games.

With the squad for Australia expected to be announced before the Ranji Trophy commences, Vijay might find it tough to break into the side. He would, however, hope to do well in domestic cricket in order to win back his place for the Tests in New Zealand that are scheduled after the series in Australia.