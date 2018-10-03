The omission of Karun Nair from the Indian squad has drawn mixed reactions from all quarters. While several former cricketers and selectors have questioned the treatment meted out to the young man, current chief selector MSK Prasad reiterated that there was a proper communication channel in place and Nair was given a proper explanation about the same.

Indian captain Virat Kohli made sure that he had no role to play in the selection and ouster of any player from the squad.

Captain @imVkohli looking on point on the eve of the 1st Test against West Indies #TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/JR65lonaac — BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2018

"Selectors have already spoken about it and it is not my place to say. There are selectors doing their job. You can conveniently merge everything and make it a circle where everyone is doing their job and not focusing on what people are saying on the outside," Kohli said on the eve of the series-opener against the West Indies.

'The chief selector has already spoken to the player'

"If a person has spoken about it already, it should not be brought in here again. The chief selector has already spoken to the player of what I know. I don't think I need to comment on that," he further added.

Kohli tried to drive home the point that all the respective stakeholders are doing their jobs and there is no overlap at all. He added that as a team and as a captain, the job is to go out and play cricket and not focus on other external factors.

"I personally spoke to Karun soon after the selection of the Test team against the West Indies and also told the ways to make a comeback. The selection committee is very, very clear with regard to the communication process," chief selector MSK Prasad told PTI on Monday after the batsman said that there was no communication made either in England or when the squad was selected for the upcoming series.