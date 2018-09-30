It has been a tough month for Karun Nair. He was part of the Indian squad which flew across to England and yet was trumped by Hanuma Vihari in the fourth Test.

He did not get a game in the fifth Test either and has now been axed from the Indian squad for the West Indies despite not getting in a game.

He is disappointed but now wants to focus on the route ahead and keep scoring runs. He is a strange case in Indian cricket at the moment. Only the second Indian batsman to score 300 runs in Test cricket, he has not managed to get an extended rope in the team.

"I took time to understand the feat I had achieved [triple hundred]. It wasn't that it put me under pressure or anything, the only thing that bottled up for me was not getting picked after that. I haven't got the kind of opportunities I should have got after that. That's the only thing that's bottled up," Nair told Cricbuzz.

'Have to respect the decision'

However, he does not want to blame the team management and wants to focus on his own game and says that as a player you have to 'respect it'.

"It's just the way it is. The team management and everyone else make their decisions and you as players have to respect it and move forward with that. Like I said, all I can do is let the bat do the talking, and I wouldn't like to say anything else on that," Nair added.

He has been part of the Test setup over the past 12 months but has not got a nod to start in the playing XI and Karun has made it clear that there has been no communication by the team management.

"No, we haven't had any conversations. Nothing at all. It is difficult, but I haven't gone forth and asked anything, but yeah, we haven't had any conversation," he said.

However, he is still optimistic and wants to keep on scoring runs and then hope to get an opportunity and when it arrives, he wants to grab hold of it with both hands.

"I don't think I am in the 85 per cent category, I am already in the 90 per cent category. I don't have to prove it to anyone, only one batsman has got a triple hundred before me... all I want is to get out there and I am as hungry as ever to do it again," Karun said.