After having clinched the T20I series in Lucknow, the Indian management has decided to rest Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Umesh Yadav for the series finale at Chennai. As a result, in walks seam bowler Siddarth Kaul into the squad.

In a press release, the BCCI informed that the decision has been taken to allow the bowling trio to be rested and get ready for India's tour to Australia which is slated to commence from November 21.

Jasprit Bumrah has been India's X-factor in the bowling attack and is now an integral member of the team in all the three formats. He was rested for the first two ODIs against West Indies too, but played in the last three games of that series. In the first two T20 matches, he picked up three wickets and gave away just 47 runs in eight overs.

Kuldeep too has been very impressive in the series so far. He starred in the ODIs bowling with an average of 19.88 and an economy rate of 5.37. He then proceeded to pick up five wickets in the two T20Is while having an economy rate of just 5.62.

Although, Kaul has not yet taken any wickets in the 50-overs format but he has 3 wickets to show for his efforts in T20I at an average of 13.

India's squad for the 3rd T20I series against Windies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul

This could also mean a debut for Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who was forced into the squad as a result of the string of impressive performances in the Vijay Hazare trophy.

The issue of workload management has hogged the headlines over the last few days after reports emerged which suggested the captain Virat Kohli has asked the selection committee to rest India's key bowlers in the IPL to keep them fresh for the World Cup.

Although the CoA has not committed to the same, the BCCI could move the IPL few weeks ahead which could give the players necessary rest before the marquee tournament.