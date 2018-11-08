As India look to bag the ongoing T20I series against West Indies in Chennai, there is added incentive for stand-in captain Rohit Sharma. The right-hander, who has been in irresistible form in the recent past, currently stands on 2,203 runs in T20I and now needs to score 69 runs in the final match to go past Martin Guptill to become the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals.

If Rohit does manage to edge past Guptill, it will be the first time that an Indian will be on top of the run-getters format across all the formats. Sachin Tendulkar already holds the record in Test matches and ODIs.

Rohit will get another chance in Australia

Even if Rohit does not achieve the feat in Lucknow, he will get another opportunity to move ahead of Guptill this month as India play three T20 internationals against Australia.

Earlier, in the second match in Lucknow, Rohit Sharma entered record books in T20 internationals, as he became the first player to slam four centuries in International cricket's shortest format.

In the same game, Rohit also became the highest run-getter for India in T20 Internationals. He went past Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the series.

"We took our time. It's important to understand what the pitch is doing. Whenever you get an opportunity you do your best. Today was a perfect platform," Rohit said after the second T20I match.

"Khaleel wanted the new ball and he initially looks to swing it and he has taken up the challenge well. Bumrah has been the premier bowler for us and the way we use him in T20s is different to ODIs. And when Khaleel bowls that kind of a spell upfront that helps us," Rohit further added in the previous match.