India captain Virat Kohli wants to leave no stones unturned when it comes to the team's preparations in the lead up to Cricket World Cup 2019 even if the decisions involved are going to take the sheen out of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow pacers skip the upcoming season of IPL in order to let them remain fresh for the quadrennial global spectacle, starting May 30 in the Old Blighty.

The 30-year-old put forward the request during a recent meeting between the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and Team India members, including captain Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, coach Ravi Shastri and chief selector MSK Prasad, according to The Indian Express.

No decision has been taken on the request but the news report says the CoA consulted IPL's chief operating officer Hemang Amin, who has advised the two-member group that the franchises should be consulted before making a call.

Team India had also requested the BCCI to compensate the players who would be missing the cash-rich league, which is expected to start in the first week of April.

Several franchises have paid big money to India pacers, who have been consistent performers in the T20 league. Mumbai Indians might be the most-affected, considering they have both Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad may also be without their star new-ball bowlers — Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed.

It is also being discussed that the pacers can be either allowed to rest during the first or the second half of the IPL season in 2019.

"There were a lot of suggestions, with the players sharing their views, but no decision was taken on this. It will be taken at the appropriate time if needed," the new report quoted a source as saying.

Kohli though hasn't reportedly demanded rest for the Indian batsmen in the lead up to the World Cup.

While hosts England and South Africa will kickstart the World Cup at the Kennington Oval, London, India begin their campaign on January 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton against the Proteas.