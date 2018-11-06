Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has moved to Delhi Daredevils, a decade after he started his IPL career for the franchise. The left-hander has been traded off by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, after months of intense speculations.

Reportedly, Dhawan was not very happy with the price tag which was offered to him in the last auctions. Also, the left-hander got into an argument with head coach Tom Moody which has now eventually led to this situation.

Sunrisers have in turn swapped Dhawan for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma with Delhi.

SRH had bought back Dhawan using RTM

SRH had not retained him ahead of the mega-auction earlier this year and then bought him back using the right to match (RTM) Rs 5.2 crore. The franchise had retained David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 12 and Rs 8.5 crore, respectively.

"The franchise has made the decision to trade Shikhar as they feel it is best for both parties. SunRisers value great contribution that Shikhar has made over the years, and saddened that due to financial reasons, he feels it's time to move on. We wish him and his family all the best", SRH had said in a statement confirming Dhawan's move to Delhi Daredevils.

We have traded Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. We thank Shikhar for his contribution to the team over the years and wish him the very best. pic.twitter.com/oEqwJ61yw1 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 5, 2018

Dhawan has been one of the in-form players in the world in this format. He was the man-of-the-series in the Asia Cup.

The left-hander has been one of Hyderabad's prolific player in the recent past and has also captained the side. He has so far scored 4,057 runs including 32 half-centuries from 143 matches at an average of 32.98.

Brace yourselves, for he has returned, where it all began!



Welcome Home, Shikhar Dhawan. ?#DilDilli #Dhadkega pic.twitter.com/LFGMxs1bEk — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) November 5, 2018

While Dhawan has never set the stage on fire in the IPL, but his average of more than 25 is a testament to the fact that he is very consistent in the format and can be a great asset for any IPL side at any time. He has the ability to stay put in the powerplays and then play right through the innings as the anchor.