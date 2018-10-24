India take on the West Indies in the second of the ongoing five-match ODI series at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, October 24.

When does the match start and how to watch it live online

The second ODI between India and the West Indies will start at 1:30 pm IST and 9 am BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

2nd ODI: preview

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli in Visakhapatnam as the India captain is just 81 runs away from reaching 10,000 ODI runs and breaking his idol, Sachin Tendulkar's record of achieving the feat in 259 innings.

Kohli has taken only 204 innings to amass 9,919 runs and it might not be surprising if he achieves the landmark on Wednesday as he averages 99.75 from four innings at the venue.

With Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who struck an unbeaten 152, in imperious form, India's top-order looks solid. Shikhar Dhawan will be hoping to make up for the failure in the first ODI and put more pressure on the West Indies attack.

However, concerns over India's middle-order that wasn't tested in Guwahati remain. It will be interesting to see how under-fire MS Dhoni goes about his business, provided he gets an opportunity to bat. Rishabh Pant, who made his debut in Guwahati, will also be looking forward to getting a chance to show his exploits.

On the other hand, India may look at giving Kuldeep Yadav a chance on Wednesday along with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja as the Vizag track traditionally offers a lot of assistance to spinners. The left-arm chinaman also troubled first ODI's centurion Shimron Hetmeyer in the two-match Test series.

With the squad for the remaining three ODI expected to be announced after Wednesday's tie, there is pressure on the pacers to perform and retain their places as India's premier white-ball experts, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah may return to the squad.

On the other hand, West Indies would want their inexperienced bowling attack to step up and show more intent. The onus will be on their spinners, Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse to deliver after their ordinary outings in Guwahati.

West Indies may look at hand 21-year-old Obed McCoy an international debut, considering Indian top-order's proven weakness against left-arm pacers.

2nd ODI: TV guide