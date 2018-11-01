India take on the West Indies in the fifth and final ODI of the ongoing series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, November 1.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The fifth ODI between India and the West Indies will start at 1:30 pm IST and 9 am BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

5th ODI preview

No visiting team has managed to avoid a series defeat against India since 2015 but the West Indies will head into the ODI series decider in Thiruvananthapuram with a chance to share honours with the world number one side.

Not many gave Jason Holder's men a chance in the 50-over format, especially after they were whitewashed in the recently-concluded Test series. However, the former world champions have played positive brand of cricket, much to the respite of fans back in the Caribbean, and pushed the series to the deciding match.

The West Indies though are heading into the crunch clash on the back of a crushing 224-run defeat in Mumbai on Monday. They were outclassed by Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu's batting brilliance and Khaleel Ahmed's spirited opening burst.

Holder's men need to find the fighting spirit that they showcased in the second and third ODI of the ongoing series if they are to pull off one of their most memorable wins in recent history.

The top-order needs to take more responsibility as the likes of Kieran Powell and Chanderpaul Hemraj have thrown it away after getting good starts, more often than not. Marlon Samuels is running out of time as the seasoned campaigner has let the team down by miserably failing with the bat.

Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer have carried the team on their shoulders but West Indies will be well-served if their batting clicks as a unit.

On the other hand, India are unlikely to make any changes to the squad despite the likes of Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav warming the benches. They would have ideally wanted to seal the series earlier but West Indies spirited efforts have only made the encounters more competitive and worthwhile to the viewers.

Probable playing XI and team news

