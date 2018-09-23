India take on Pakistan in their second Super Four match of Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 23.

When and where to watch the Super Four match live

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan encounter will start at 3:30 pm local time, 5 pm IST and 12:30 pm IST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports Tamil will provide TV coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

What to expect from the match

After not meeting at the international level for more than a year, India and Pakistan are all set to battle for the second time in a week's time in Dubai.

Unlike the Group A tie which turned out to be a dead rubber, Sunday's tie provides both the teams an opportunity to inch closer to the final of the six-team continental tournament. Notably, the arch-rivals will meet for the third time in the tournament if both of them reach the final, which will be played on Friday, September 28.

Defending champions India are heading into the match after handing Bangladesh a thrashing in their first Super Four match on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja, who made his ODI comeback after being out of contention for more than a year, shone as he picked up a match-winning four-for. The left-arm spinner is a welcome addition to the side as he adds both variety (to the bowling attack) and depth to the batting unit.

Meanwhile, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan being in top form augur well for the team. The India captain hit a fluent 83 in chase of a 174-run target against Bangladesh. Both of them contributed significantly with the bat to the team's eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the group-stage.

India are unlikely to change the XI that played against Bangladesh. While the team's middle order had been a cause of concern in the recent past, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik's performances in the ongoing tournament should give the dressing room a bit of comfort.

Pakistan eye revenge, bragging rights

On the other hand, Pakistan survived a massive scare against minnows Afghanistan in their first Super Four match on Friday.

Ashgar Afghan's men came up with a strong batting effort with the captain making 67 and Hashmatullah Shahidi 97 as they set up an above-par target of 258 for the Men in Green.

Veteran Shoaib Malik needed all his experience and composure to take Pakistan past the finish line with a well-paced half-century after Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam's 154-run stand for the second wicket.

Pakistan will be hoping to get their combination right ahead of the big encounter. Mohammed Amir and Shadab Khan who were rested are likely to return to the playing XI while Asif Ali's place in the middle-order is under scrutiny.

Sarfraz Ahmed's men will be hoping to avenge their group stage defeat against India and take back the bragging rights from their arch-rivals. More importantly, both the teams wouldn't want to lose today as a defeat puts one of them in a spot of bother.

Global TV guide