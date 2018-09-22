India captain Rohit Sharma lauded the clinical performance of his team after they comprehensively clinched the match against Bangladesh with seven wickets to spare in the ongoing Asia Cup. He also spoke about the crucial India-Pakistan encounter and hoped his team would be able to replicate his performance against the arch-rivals.

"It was a clinical performance from the start. We bowled very well and we always knew it was going to be better batting under the lights. Very good from everyone. It was important on a pitch like that to rotate the bowlers and now allow the batsmen to settle," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

'Wanted to rotate the bowlers'

Rohit won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first, but the Indian bowlers put in a disciplined effort and never allowed them off the hook.

"We wanted to rotate the bowlers in shorter spells. It was a challenge for us, but I think they responded well. We always knew if we stuck to tight lines, the wickets would come," Rohit said.

The star of the show was Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up four wickets in the middle phase and pegged back Bangladesh.

"Jadeja, playing an ODI after a long time, to come out and bowl like that was a great effort from him. Great effort from everyone, I don't want to single out anyone," the captain said.

Speaking about India's next challenge against Pakistan, Rohit hopes his team could put in a similar performance.

"When everything goes to plan, it looks easy. We will go back and recover and come back fresh against Pakistan and try to replicate this performance," Rohit said.

The captain led India's chase with a sublime 83 and even the seasoned campaigner MS Dhoni, who was promoted up the order to the number 4 position found his form which bodes well for India heading into the tournament.

India will now take on Pakistan in the super four clash on Sunday, September 23.