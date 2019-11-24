As expected, Bangladesh was no match for the mighty Indian team as they got walloped in both the Test matches of the series. While these games were largely a re-assertion of what most people already know about the two sides, there were some interesting lessons that can be drawn from it overall.

Here is a list of five such things which we learnt from this series:



India's pace bowling prowess

It seems like the days when the Indian team used to depend on its spinners to get them most of the wickets in home games are gone. The pace attack that Virat Kohli's team possesses seems as lethal, if not more, than the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. The Bangladeshis found the going as tough against them as they did against spinners. This is an unprecedented situation in the history of Indian cricket.

Ishant's maturity

Some years ago, when Ishant Sharma was having a tough time in international cricket, the biggest reason for his struggle was the length he bowled. Ishant was pitching the ball too short. This problem began to be sorted out in early 2014 but took a couple of more years to be fully resolved. The way the Delhi lad bowled a fuller length most of the time shows that he has matured greatly and is now in the best stage of his career.

Incalculable value of Shakib

Everyone knew that Shakib Al-Hasan's absence from the Test team of Bangladesh would be a huge blow. But Bangladesh missed him even more than what they would have expected. His bowling and batting both were sorely needed against an Indian side which is well-endowed in all departments and was too hot to handle for most Bangladeshi players. The experience of Shakib may well have made a difference in both aspects of the game.

Tough times for Bangladesh pace attack

The absence of a senior pace bowler really hurt Bangladesh. Their young pacers Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossaein tried hard but the might of the Indian batting was too much. While there is no guarantee that senior bowlers would have made much of a difference, it is clear that the current pace attack is lacking in experience and needs a good guide.

Mominul's position as captain not assured

In early stages of his career, Mominul Haque's average stood very close to 60. But it's been a steep downward ride since. He has occasionally played a good innings but the fact that his average is now hovering around the 40 mark speaks volumes about the decline in his output. The way he was dismissed in the second innings of the second Test – edging a delivery with his feet stuck in the crease – was very embarrassing and suggests there are serious flaws in his batting style. Without getting rid of them, he will struggle to hold on to his captaincy.