In a sad development for the entire cricket world, captain of Bangladesh's Test and T20I team and one of the top all-rounders in international cricket, Shakib Al-Hasan has been handed a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The left-hander has been found guilty of violating ICC's anti-corruption code.

This means that Shakib, one of the finest batsmen and bowlers for his country, and someone who enjoyed tremendous success in the 2019 World Cup, would not be available for the ICC World T20 event next year.

Two years ago, a bookie approached the veteran all-rounder and made an offer to him wherein he was expected to affect the proceedings of matches in a tri-series played in 2018 involving his team - Bangladesh - along with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, as well as that year's IPL.

It is by not informing the authorities about this interaction that the left-hander has incurred this punishment. Overall, Shakib was found to have infringed the Anti-Corruption code of ICC on three counts. He has accepted the charges and issued a statement to that effect.

"I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches. The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn't do my duty in this instance," his statement read.

The only relief for the legendary Bangladeshi cricketer is the fact that one year of his ban is suspended. This means that if he fulfills certain conditions, then, he would be eligible to resume playing cricket exactly a year from now.