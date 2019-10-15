The International Cricket Council is all set to take on BCCI once more after the global body decided to include an extra tournament in the next rights cycle and in the process, overlooked objections from the BCCI. Late on Monday, the ICC Board gave consent to include an extra global tournament in the next events rights cycle, which will kickstart after the 2023 World Cup.

What this effectively means is that in its next eight-year cycle running from 2023 to 2031 there would be one ICC global (men's and women's) event every year: two 50-over World Cups, four T20 World Cups and two editions of this extra event, which is understood to be a tournament in the 50-overs format. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, it could well be a six-team 50-over tournament, along the lines of a smaller Champions Trophy.

Ganguly will have his task cut out

This is where BCCI's new president Sourav Ganguly will have his task cut out and he has already set the ball rolling by saying that one of his primary tasks would be to get things back on track as far as the relationship with the ICC is concerned.

"The Board decided that the eight-year cycle commencing in 2023 will comprise eight Men's events, eight Women's events, four Men's U19 events and four Women's U19 events," the ICC said in a release on Monday.

"In examining a whole range of options, the Board felt a major Men's and Women's event each year will bring consistency to our calendar whilst complementing bilateral cricket, giving our sport a strong future foundation," Shashank Manohar, the ICC chairman, said. "It will provide a clear structure and context to enable the growth of the sport and greater engagement opportunities for all of our stakeholders."

After filing his nomination Sourav Ganguly said that he wanted to clean the image of BCCI which has taken a hit in the recent past. Also, in a clear message to the ICC, the president-elect said that he would aim to get the BCCI its due which has not been happening in the recent past.

"That's one area that we will look into," said Ganguly when asked regarding India's position at ICC. "We haven't received any money from ICC in the last few years. Money in the sense what we deserve."

It is not entirely a great situation to step into and this will be the former Indian captain's biggest test. "The BCCI elections are presently underway, and it will only be prudent for the new board members to deliberate and provide their inputs on this issue before any final decision is taken," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri informed the ICC in a letter.

The stage is set for Ganguly to take charge and how!