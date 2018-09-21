India take on Bangladesh in their first Super Four match of Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai on Friday, September 21.

When is the match and how to watch it live on TV, online

The first Super Four match of the tournament will start at 3:30 pm local time, 5 pm IST and 12:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

What to expect from the match

The group stages of Asia Cup are over, with minnows Hong Kong and former world champions Sri Lanka exiting the tournament.

Four teams — holders India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will battle for spots in the final in the Super Four, which will have a single-legged round robin format.

India are heading into the tie on the back of a comfortable eight-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan that came a day after they beat a spirited Hong Kong in their tournament opener.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were outclassed by Rashid Khan's brilliance in their final Group B tie against Afghanistan yesterday. To make matters worse, Mashrafe Mortaza's men have less than 15 hours to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai and then prepare for their biggest test of the tournament.

Who will replace Hardik Pandya?

India are overwhelming favourites to win their tie but they will be wary of the injury concerns that have hit the team over the last few days. Hardik Pandya's tournament came to an abrupt end when he was stretchered off the field in the game against Pakistan.

If India are looking for a like-for-like replacement, Deepak Chahar, who is a handy batsman as well, may get into the playing XI. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn't played an ODI since last year, was in good shape during the England Tests and offers control, which is prerequisite in the conditions in the UAE.

All eyes will be on Shikhar Dhawan and captain Rohit as both the openers are looking in good touch. Meanwhile, in-form KL Rahul may have to wait for his chances as both Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik have made good uses of their chances in the first two matches.

Bangladesh, who have lost Tamim Iqbal to an injury, need to considerably step up if they are going to stand a chance against India but it's going to be difficult as they have had very little time to recover and prepare.

However, they had rested Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafirzur Rahman — two of the most consistent Bangladesh players against India — during their defeat to Afghanistan yesterday.

Team News - Probable playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza © Nazmul Hossain, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan,, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman/Abu Hider Rony

Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh TV guide