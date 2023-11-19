The clock is ticking and there is hardly any time left for the World Cup final to begin. All eyes and prayers are glued to India vs Australia today, November 19, at the biggest cricket stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Several celebrities have already reached the stadium. From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmaan Khurrana, and Kapil Dev among others.

Anushka Sharma reaches Ahmedabad airport with Vamika

However, amid a pool of stars and cricketers cheering for Team India.

Virat Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma along with her daughter Vamika have reached Ahmedabad.

Videos and pictures of Anushka Sharma accompanied by her adorable daughter Vamika have surfaced online.

For the past few months, rumours about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy have been doing the rounds. It is being speculated that the actor and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. after Vamika.

The actor landed at Ahmedabad airport in a private jet. Several videos going viral now, that show Anushka Sharma hiding her baby bump.

The actress looked pretty in a white ethnic suit. She was accompanied by her daughter, Vamika, who was in her nanny's arms.

Soon after this video surfaced online, a few social media users wondered whether Anushka is pregnant as she tried to hide her bump with a dupatta.

Anushka Sharma with Vamika at Ahmedabad Airport ?❤️

"Is she expecting...?" wrote one Instagrammer.

Another X user said, "Can't wait for Virushka to make an official announcement soon."

Virat Kohli reached Ahmedabad a few days ago along with the Indian cricket team.

Meanwhile, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl.

Several pictures of Anushka have emerged from the stands

Anushka and Virat's marriage

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika was born on January 11, 2021. They got married in November 2017.

On the work front, Anushka will soon be seen in 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is a biography of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.