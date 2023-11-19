And the wait is over. All eyes are on India v Australia's final World Cup 2023. From predictions to prayers, social media is abuzz with best wishes for Team India and hoping India brings the World Cup home.

From celebrities to cricketers are flocking to the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad to watch the live. Several reports suggest that PM Narendra Modi will also be attending the finals and cheering for Team India.

Captain of the teams poses with the World Cup ahead of WC finals.

Ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins posed for a pre-match photo session with the iconic World Cup trophy on Saturday. The photoshoot took place in the Adalaj Stepwell, located in the small town of Adalaj, close to Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Is Dua Lipa performing?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the details of performances going to take place during the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

The BCCI X (formerly Twitter) have clarified that Albanian singer Dua Lipa is not going to perform during the final as speculated earlier in some media reports.

Here's the full schedule of ceremonies going to take place during the ODI World Cup 2023 final:

Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Acrobatic team will be presenting an airshow after the toss and ahead of the start of the first innings. The show will go on for 20 minutes from 1:30 pm local time to 1:50 pm local time.

During the drinks break in the first innings, singer Aditya Gadhvi of the popular "Khalaasi" (or "Gotilo") song-fame would be performing.

Gadhvi became an internet sensation after his song "Khalaasi" (or "Gotilo") which he sang on Coke Studio India went viral.

Artists who will be performing during the World Cup ODI 2023 final are Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi their performance is scheduled during the innings break.

It doesn't get any bigger than this ??



The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime ?️?#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nSoIxDwXek — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2023

A laser and light show will be on display during the second innings' drinks break in the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

Ahmedabad hotels cross Rs 1 lakh a night, flight ticket prices soar ahead of World Cup 2023 final

The rates of hotels and flights are all-time high and many ardent Indian fans are finding it hard to get relevant hotels.

Hotels at Ahmedabad are almost full owing to India and Australia (IND vs AUS) is no different, with a visible rise in booking volumes and rates.

The tariff of basic hotel accommodation in Ahmedabad is estimated to have risen to around Rs 10,000 per night, and close to Rs 1 lakh per night in the luxury segment.

Bookings for flights from Delhi to Ahmedabad on the eve of the World Cup final match have surged to as high as Rs 15,000.

Booking platforms such as Booking.com, and MakeMyTrip have registered a significant spike in searches for stays in Ahmedabad.

Team squad: Australia and India

As India is playing their fourth World Cup final, eyes will be on the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit, and Mohammed Shami.

Australians are also in excellent form as the focus is likely to be on Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Two captains. One trophy ?



Who will lift the ultimate prize?#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/SjoMaRHpC2 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 18, 2023

Here is the expected playing 11 and batting order for India and Australia for their final match of the 2023 ODI World Cup. No major strategic changes are expected.

India: Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WC), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(WC), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Best wishes to Team India!