Shrugging off the miseries of the England tour, the Indian team dominated a rather hapless West Indies to underline their dominance in Test cricket and their ranking. However, a bigger test awaits them when they fly across to Australia.

Despite the scoreline in England, there was this feeling that the series was keenly contested but India could not pounce on the critical moments. Harbhajan Singh thus believes that India could pose a threat to Australia, more so because of the fact that the hosts will be without the services of Steven Smith and David Warner. Both players are currently serving a ban imposed on them by Cricket Australia.

India should include Kuldeep Yadav

"If we bat well there, we have got the bowling to get them out. Without Smith and Warner, this is our best chance to win a series there," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by IANS.

Speaking about the texture of the Indian attack, Harbhajan believed that the management should include Kuldeep Yadav in the squad as wrist spinners have been successful in those conditions.

Kuldeep had a forgettable Test match in England, but the experienced offie has backed him.

"In England, the conditions were seaming and the day he bowled, it was the coldest day in summer. So, for a wrist spinner, it is very difficult. He could not do the things he wanted. He has time and again proved his credentials and the team depends a lot on him and will in the future," Harbhajan said.

The biggest positive for India in England and South Africa was the form of the seam bowlers and the side seems to have all the bases covered. Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as a bowler for all formats across all conditions and in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav, Kohli has the attack to trouble the Australians.

"It's a great sign, as I said, to have four guys bowling so well who can pick up wickets. That's something we want to keep as a consistent part of our team. Obviously the batting is something that we're learning from the last tour we want to improve on collectively," Kohli said after India won the series against West Indies.