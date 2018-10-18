It has been a rapid rise for Jasprit Bumrah in Indian cricket. From being an IPL-product to now a Test-specialist, the fast bowler is perhaps the most complete package as a bowler across all formats and conditions for India.

What stands out when Bumrah runs into bowl is his action. Starting off from a jittery start, he takes small steps and then takes few paces to wind into his bowling action and then delivers the ball at high pace. It is not a very usual action and this has prompted several experts to dissect his bowling action.

However, Bumrah is not reading too much into any of these observations and believes that he will stick with his action and keep working on his game.

'I focus on what has helped me'

"I don't focus on what the experts are saying or not. I focus on what has helped me and I try to focus on my body and what do I need to keep myself fit. There is not a perfect action in cricket, tell me a bowler, like that, who has not got injured. I focus on how to improve my fitness level," Bumrah told media persons.

The 24-year old, who was rested for the home series against West Indies, will be India's X-factor in the upcoming tour of Australia. The pitches down under aids bounce and this what Bumrah would look to utilise.

"When I reach Australia, I will assess the wickets. Because sometimes going there with pre-conceived notions and then it doesn't happen, so you are in no space. I'll go there, see the conditions and plan according to that," he said.

Looking fresh and ready, Bumrah believes that the ongoing communication with bowling coach Bharat Arun has been really good and that he knows his strengths and weaknesses which is really helpful.

The fast-bowler is now looking to get back into action and get the job done for his side, after this break.

"It is always good to have a break. Whenever you return from the break, the hunger is back, the body is fresh, you are up and running in good spirit," he signed off.