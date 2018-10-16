Although the Indian team brushed away West Indies without breaking a sweat, there are a few issues which the team management and the selection panel have to address before the Australia tour.

Prithvi Shaw is a certain opener and the form of Rahul is jittery, but he should walk out in the first Test to face the new ball.

"I am sure KL will look at his errors and look to rectify them. There is no doubt about his attitude and how he goes about his game. He is very positive in his head and he is someone who also appreciates people telling him his faults which is a quality to have," Kohli said after the second Test match.

However, there will be debates on the inclusion of a third opener. Shikhar Dhawan, who was axed for the home series after a mediocre England series, could possibly make a comeback owing to the nature of surfaces in Australia. The pitches are true with bounce and there is no lateral movement, which could well suit Dhawan's style of play.

Will Murali Vijay make a comeback?

There is also Murali Vijay, who was dropped after the Lord's Test. However, the right-hander went across to Essex and posted a string of consistent scores. He has the experience and the numbers to back his inclusion in Australia, but will the selectors take a step back if they do include him?

The dark horse in all the debates will be Mayank Agarwal. The Karnataka-boy was included in the Test squad against Windies, but could not get a game. However, he has the numbers and the game to be successful at the International level. He could be the number three opener and could be the unknown face in the Indian squad.

Another cause of a headache would be the inclusion of a second wicket-keeper. There are debates over Wriddhiman Saha, who was India's number 1 choice keeper before he got injured in South Africa.

Rishabh Pant has had a stellar start to his Test career and could well be the number 1 choice in Australia.

Ravi Shastri has already said that the selection will be based on the current form. However, former wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta has said that the selectors could look at Kona Bharath, who has been consistent.

"Bharath has been playing for India A for the last six months so you would like to think it will be him," Dasgupta said of him.