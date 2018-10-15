Young Rishabh Pant has made a stellar start to his Test career for the Indian team. From getting off the mark with six and with three back-to-back scores of more than 50, Pant has established himself in the side. Although there are few areas of improvement in his keeping, this start should bolster India's confidence going ahead.

Wriddhiman Saha, who was India's number 1 choice wicket-keeper, had injured his hamstring in the first match of the South Africa Test series and has since missed India's matches. India tried Dinesh Karthik as his replacement, but after a miserable series in England, he had to be replaced by Rishabh Pant who has grasped his opportunity.

'His wicket-keeping is improving every day'

While Ravi Shastri has already said that current form will decide which player would eventually make it in Australia, Sunil Gavaskar has a different theory.

"His wicket-keeping is improving every day, the more he keeps wickets to Ashwin and Jadeja the better. He hasn't kept wickets to them before. He will get better with time and the more he keeps wickets to them, he will get used to their spin, varieties and he'll be that much better with every game he keeps to them. Unfortunate for Wriddhiman Saha but with current form and performance, he slots into the XI straight away," Gavaskar told India Today.

The former Indian captain also said Pant can do for India what Adam Gilchrist and Quinton de Kock have done for their respective sides and his batting lower down the order can tilt the balance of games in India's favour.

"Looking at the way Rishabh Pant has settled in the team, I wouldn't disturb the combination at all. He can be someone like Adam Gilchrist or Quinton de Kock to come down the order and if four wickets have fallen early, to take the game away from the opposition. So, that has to be encouraged. He can be destructive," Gavaskar added.

Pant's form with the bat has forced the selectors the include him in the ODI squad and although MS Dhoni continues to be the number 1 choice as the wicket-keeper batsman in coloured clothing, Pant might walk out as the specialist batsman.