After Hyundai's Pakistan dealership shared a social media post supporting the so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day, Ambassador of South Korea was summoned by MEA India and expressed displeasure over the unacceptable social media post about Kashmir. India sent a strong message against propagandists and noted that there would be no compromise in matter of India's territorial integrity.

External Affairs Minister of India, Dr Jaishankar, said that he received a call from RoK FM Chung Eui-yong, during which the ministers discussed bilateral and multilateral issues besides the Hyundai matter.

MEA takes cognisance

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi issued a detailed statement on how the ministry handled the Hyundai incident with its South Korean counterpart, which also resulted in a compassionate apology and removal of the controversial social media post from Hyundai Pakistan handle.

Bagchi said that the Indian Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai HQ immediately after the social media post on the so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day by Hyundai Pakistan, seeking an explanation.

"The offending post had been removed subsequently. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday 7th February 2022. The strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him. It was highlighted that this matter concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise," Bagchi said in a statement.

"We expected the Company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues. Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Chung Eui-yong called External Affairs Minister this morning. While they discussed several issues, the RoK Foreign Minister also conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post," he added.

Bagchi further added that "India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Call for boycott on social media

While Hyundai was subjected to strong criticism over the controversial social media post, other brands also came under heavy fire for the same reasons. Kia Motors, Pizza Hut, KFC and others faced backlash after the brands' Pakistani social media handles tweeted out messages of support for the so-called "Kashmir Solidarity Day" to express solidarity with terrorists and Kashmiri separatists.

Other brands who tweeted their support for pro-terror, ISI propaganda include, Deawoo Battery, Isuzu D-Max, Bosch Pharma, Atlas Honda Limited, Kia Motors Crossroads - Hyderabad. There's no clarity on whether these brands will also face the wrath of Indian embassy the same way Hyundai did, but the Indian government has made a good example out of it.