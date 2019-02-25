Period. End of Sentence, which is set in India, has won an Oscar Award in the Documentary Short Subject category. The makers of this film have been flooded with congratulatory messages from across the country.

Period. End of Sentence is a 26-minute documentary film, which throws light on the social stigma of menstruation in rural India. Set in Hapur Uttar Pradesh, the movie is all about how women start manufacturing sanitary pads to fight this stigma. It has been directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton and produced jointly by Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, Shaan Vyas and Mandakini Kakar.

Period. End of Sentence was nominated in the Documentary Short Subject category for the 91st Academy Awards. It has emerged as the winner of Oscar award, beating Black Sheep (Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn), End Game (Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman), Lifeboat (Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser) and A Night at The Garden (Marshall Curry).

Rayka Zehtabchi was all thrilled and crying as she received the Oscar Award. In her acceptance speech, the director said, "I'm not crying because I am on period or anything. I can't believe that a film about menstruation just won an Oscar. Thank you Netflix for giving us a platform. Thank you my creative partners. Thank you mom and sister. I love you guys very much."

Guneet Monga, who has bankrolled it under Sikhya Entertainment, is all excited over Period. End of Sentence winning the Oscar Award. The elated Bollywood producer tweeted, "WE WON!!! To every girl on this earth... know that you are a goddess... if heavens are listening... look MA we put @sikhya on the map ❤️."

It was a proud moment for Utter Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who took to Twitter to congratulate the team, "Against all odds Hapur's pad women Sneha and her friends managed to break the stereotype about menstruation and inspired the world with their efforts. Heartiest congratulations to Guneet Monga and team for the Oscars. Its about health, awareness and Periods: end of sentence."

Hardeep Singh Puri, ‏Union Minister of State, tweeted, "A deeply empowering moment for every girl on this planet as Guneet Monga's film 'Period- End of sentence' based on fight against deep rooted stigma of menstruation bags an Oscar. It is a victory of the new mindset that doesn't treat processes of biology as a taboo."

Music Composer Santhosh Narayanan: Wow ! Congratulations @guneetm and team for the much deserved Oscar win. Loved Gangs of Wasseypur, Lunch Box, Maasaan and "Period. End of sentence". You've made our country proud ! #Oscars

South Indian actor R Sarath Kumar: Congrats MrMuruganandam,cast&crew of 'Period,End of sentence'.Women's issue which was considered awkward in our country for long is now taken to the level of Oscars' recognition to reach the entire population of the world.Proud of you, the makers of the film.#Periodendofsentence

Shravan Kumar‏ @sskfilm

India's proud moment Congratulations to #Arunachalammuruganantham wins Oscar Award for "PERIOD END OF SENTENCE" in Documentary short subject Category..... #Oscars #Oscar2019 #Periodendofsentence #Periodshortfilm

Global Indian Talent‏ @GlobalIndianAct

It is our pleasure to announce that for the 2nd time in 36 years an #Indian woman has won an #AcademyAward. Congratulations to @guneetm on winning an #Oscar for her short #documentary "Period. End of Sentence" revolving around the taboos of #menstration. @TheAcademy