Best Picture: Green Book

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Foreign Film: Roma (Mexico)

Best Animated Feature Film: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Best Original Screenplay: Green Book

Best Adapted Screenplay: BlacKkKlansman

Best Original Score: Black Panther

Best Original Song: Shallow from A Star Is Born

Best Documentary Feature: Free Solo

Best Documentary Short: Period. End Of Sentence

Best Live Action Short: Skin

Best Animated Short: Bao

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

Best Production Design: Black Panther

Best Costume Design: Black Panther

Best Hair And Makeup: Vice

Best Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Visual Effects: First Man

Best Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody