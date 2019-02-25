Best Picture: Green Book
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Foreign Film: Roma (Mexico)
Best Animated Feature Film: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Best Original Screenplay: Green Book
Best Adapted Screenplay: BlacKkKlansman
Best Original Score: Black Panther
Best Original Song: Shallow from A Star Is Born
Best Documentary Feature: Free Solo
Best Documentary Short: Period. End Of Sentence
Best Live Action Short: Skin
Best Animated Short: Bao
Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Best Production Design: Black Panther
Best Costume Design: Black Panther
Best Hair And Makeup: Vice
Best Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Visual Effects: First Man
Best Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody