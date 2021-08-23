India on Monday reported a substantial decline in fresh Covid cases with a total of 25,072 detected across the nation in the 24 hours. In the same duration, 389 deaths were reported pushing the toll to 4,34,756. The global caseload has crossed 211.7 million so far.

As per the daily bulletin issued by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 30,948 new cases and 403 deaths were reported on Sunday.

Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported in the past 57 consecutive days now. India's recovery rate from Covid infection has increased to 97.63 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload also registered a major decline of 19,474 in the past 24 hours, and cumulatively stands at 3,33,924, the lowest in the last 155 days. The active caseloads constitute 1.03 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

A total 44,157 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cured to 3,16,80,626 in India. The weekly positivity rate remains below 3 per cent for the last 59 days and currently stands at 1.91 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 28 continuous days and currently stands at 1.94 per cent.

India has administered 58.25 crore doses of vaccine so far under the mass vaccination drive against coronavirus. A total of 50.75 crore total tests have been conducted so far.

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 211.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.43 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.92 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 211,798,109, 4,430,661 and 4,922,316,113, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 37,708,064 and 628,499, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 32,424,234 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,570,891), Russia (6,653,498), France (6,700,252), the UK (6,523,563), Turkey (6,215,633), Argentina (5,133,831), Colombia (4,889,537), Spain (4,770,453), Iran (4,677,114), Italy (4,484,613), Indonesia (3,979,456), Germany (3,876,041) and Mexico (3,217,415), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 574,527 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (434,367), Mexico (252,927), Peru (197,752), Russia (173,003), the UK (131,958), Italy (128,751), Indonesia (126,372), Colombia (124,216), France (113,472), Argentina (110,352) and Iran (102,038).

(With inputs from IANS)