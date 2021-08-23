As the vaccination rollout is progressing steadily in countries all across the world, recent developments indicate that the Delta variant of Covid is winning the race, at least, at this moment. In several countries, the Delta variant of the pandemic is resulting in a fresh surge in cases, and medical experts are still unclear whether two shots of the vaccine are capable to combat the spread of this contagious strain.

The necessity of booster shots

Several recent studies have suggested that the Delta variant is the most transmissible and deadly variant of Covid detected so far and fully vaccinated people infected with this strain have peak virus levels in the upper airways, just like a person who is not vaccinated. The vitality of Covid vaccine booster shots apart from the usual two jabs comes into the picture at this juncture.

It should be noted that rolling out booster shots have raised political and ethical concerns, especially considering the fact that a large swath of the human population is yet to receive any inoculation.

A recent study from the United Kingdom also suggested that delta-induced breakthrough infections may also result in the spreading of the virus, which will negatively impact the efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic. Some medical experts believe that the immunity offered by vaccines will wane over time, and it will result in serious illness among the vaccinated class of people, thus increasing the number of hospitalizations.

The efficiency of booster shots

Shane Crotty, a virologist and professor at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology's Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research in California revealed that booster shots definitely work on people, and made it clear that the third shot will cause antibodies to rebound to peak levels.

He also added that the antibodies acquired through the third shot will be more durable, and it will offer protection against a wide range of Covid variants.