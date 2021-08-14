The Delta Plus variant of Covid is considered highly infectious, and some medical experts believe that it could pose more issues among the public than the Delta variant which wreaked havoc in India during the second wave of the pandemic. Amid looming scare of a possible third wave of the pandemic, five people, including one in Mumbai have succumbed to the Delta Plus variant of the pandemic, and as many as 66 people have been infected with this variant in Maharashtra. According to reports, seven of these patients are below the age of 18.

The Mumbai woman who died after receiving both vaccine shots

In the last week of July, a 63-year-old woman had succumbed to the virus, and after genome sequencing, authorities now came to the conclusion that the Delta Plus variant has claimed her life. It should be noted that the woman had received both the shots of the coronavirus vaccine but tested positive for the infection on July 21.

Even though the woman died on July 27, it was on August 11 that authorities confirmed the infection of the Delta Plus variant on her body.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official noted that two of the woman's close contacts are also infected with the Delta Plus variant now.

According to reports, among the five Covid deaths recorded, two patients were from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district and one each from Raigad, Beed, and Mumbai.

Delta Plus variant and its affinity towards lung cells

Recently, Dr NK Arora, head of coronavirus working group National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had revealed that the Delta Plus variant of Covid has more affinity towards lung cells.

"Delta plus is having a greater affinity to the mucosal lining in the lungs, higher compared to other variants, but if it causes damage or not, is not clear yet. It also does not mean that this variant will cause more severe disease or it is more transmissible," said Arora.