India recorded 41,649 fresh Covid-19 cases with 593 deaths in the last 24 hours, with Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu pondering new lockdown norms to stem the rapid spread.

On Tuesday (July 27), India had registered 29,689 new Covid cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 4,23,810 as per the government data and active cases number 4,08,920.

According to the government, 37,291 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,07,81,263 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 53 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 46,15,18,479 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 52,99,036 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 46,46,50,723 as on July 29, including 18,16,277 samples tested on Friday.

Karnataka logs 1,890 new Covid cases

Reversing the declining trend, 1,890 new Covid cases were registered across Karnataka in a day, while recoveries were lower at 1,631, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

"With 1,890 new cases registered on Thursday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 29,03137, including 23,478 active cases, while 28,43,110 recovered, with 1,631 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 426 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 12,26,889, including 8,467 active cases, while recoveries rose to 12,02,560, with 366 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Among districts, 345 new cases were reported on Thursday from Dakshina Kannada, 155 in Udupi and 142 in Mysuru, which share border with Kerala where over 20,000 new cases were registered during the last 4 days.

Positivity rate was 1.3 per cent and case fatality rate 1.79 per cent across the state on Thursday. Meanwhile, 1,76,862 people, including 79,140 above 45 years and 89,893 in the 18-22 age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,99,05,850 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

Karnataka orders new lockdown norms

With a spurt in new Covid cases, especially in districts bordering Kerala, Karnataka imposed additional measures to contain the virus spread, a top official said on Friday.

"Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts across the state may impose additional containment measures to reduce Covid cases," said state revenue secretary N. Manjunatha Prasad in an order here.

The DCs have also been directed to monitor the Covid situation in their districts and take strict surveillance measures at the border posts as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Health Ministry for controlling the pandemic.

After the pandemic's second wave curve flattened over the weeks, a surge in positive cases since Monday (July 26) made the state government extend its guidelines till August 31, as directed by the central ministry on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended measures to be taken by states to ensure compliance to the containment steps such as 5-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour," said Prasad in the order.

TN extends lockdown till August 9

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown till August 9, without any further relaxations. The present lockdown comes to an end on July 31.

Stalin also said officials can decide on closure of places where there is large gathering of people. He also said action can be taken against shops and other establishments that do not follow the safety protocol.

Hoteliers had earlier expected the government to allow liquor bars to function in their properties or serve alcohol in guest rooms which would ease their financial crunch. They had pointed out that the government is allowing retail sales of liquor.

Kerala records over 20K Covid cases for 4th successive day

Kerala on Friday saw over 20,000 Covid cases for the fourth day in succession, making it account for 50 per cent of the country's daily tally. In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 20,772 people turned positive after 1,52,639 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 13.61 per cent, while the total number of active cases was 1,60,824. Aspecial health team from Delhi has arrived in the state and will now split into two and travel around to find out how best things can be contained.

Friday also saw 115 new deaths, taking the death toll to 16,701. Meanwhile with the state observing lockdown based on the TPR, there were 323 local bodies with a TPR of above 15 per cent, while in 355, it is between 10 to 15 per cent, in 294, between 5 to 10 per cent and in 62, it was below 5 per cent.

(With inputs from IANS)