Reversing the declining trend, 1,531 new Covid cases in a day outnumbered 1,430 recoveries in Karnataka, while 19 patients died of the infection, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

"With 1,531 positive cases registered on Tuesday, the state's Covid tally rose to 28,99,195, including 22,569 active cases, while discharge of 1,430 patients during the day increased recoveries to 28,40,147," said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru also reported more (376) fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 12,25,957, including 8,176 active cases, while 12,01,937 recovered so far, with 244 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Among districts across the state, 337 new cases were reported on Tuesday in Dakshina Kannada, 109 in Udupi, 97 in Hassan and 93 in Mysuru.

The virus claimed 19 lives, including 3 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 36,456 and the city's toll to 15,843 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March over a year ago.

Out of 1,48,319 tests conducted across the state during the day, 29,995 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,18,524 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 1.03 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.24 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 1,35,015 people, including 52,762 above 45 years and 76,484 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,95,60,072 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the dose since the vaccination drive was launched in the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.