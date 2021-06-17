India on Thursday recorded 67,208 new cases of Covid and 2,330 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

This is the 10th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases.

On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, lowest since March 29.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,97,00,313. The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 8,26,740 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,81,903 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,03,570 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,84,91,670 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 26,55,19,251 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 34,63,961 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 38,52,38,220 samples have been tested up to June 16 for Covid-19. Of these 19,31,249 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Global caseload tops 176.9mn

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 176.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.83 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 176,960,993 and 3,830,127, respectively. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,498,145 and 600,648, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,498,145 cases. The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,628,588), France (5,809,319), Turkey (5,348,249), Russia (4,605,805), the UK (4,605,805), Italy (5,189,260), Argentina (4,198,620), Colombia (3,829,879), Spain (3,749,031), Germany (3,726,767) and Iran (3,060,135), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 493,693 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (379,573), Mexico (230,624), the UK (128,190), Italy (127,153), Russia (125,443) and France (110,740).