Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, several conspiracy theorists and even some medical experts have been claiming that Covid might have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists are experimenting with deadly disease-causing pathogens. Recently, United States president Joe Biden also ordered an investigation to unveil the mysteries surrounding the pandemic origin. The move from Biden comes at a time when several top scientists strongly assured that Covid lab leak theory is feasible.

Chinese virologist denies lab leak theory

For the global public, Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli at the Wuhan Institute of Virology is a controversial figure, as they believe that she could be the reason behind Covid's escape from the laboratory. However, for Chinese citizens, Zhengli is a heroic figure, as she played a crucial role in curbing the spread of the pandemic in China.

As speculations and rumors regarding Covid's laboratory leak continue to rule online spaces, Zhengli herself assured that the lab leak theory is not feasible. She also asserted that the coronavirus pandemic was not leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"How on earth can I offer up evidence for something where there is no evidence? I don't know how the world has come to this, constantly pouring filth on an innocent scientist," said Zhengli, New York Times reports.

In the interview, Zhengli claimed that all the reports that state her colleagues fell ill before the pandemic outbreak are absolutely baseless.

China still under the scanner

Even though Zhengli had said an emphatic No to Covid lab leak theory, many top experts believe in the Asian giant's foul play regarding the outbreak of the pandemic, especially considering the fact that China is not allowing an independent investigation at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

According to these skeptics, Zhengli and her team could have contracted the virus from the wild, or they may have created it either by accident or intentionally.

Recently, a video that showed live bats locked up in cages at the Wuhan Institute of Virology had gone viral on online spaces. Earlier, Chinese virologist Dr Le-Meng Yan had claimed that the coronavirus was intentionally leaked by China as a bioweapon.