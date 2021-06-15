It was in late 2019 that the first case of the SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Wuhan, China. At that time no medical experts foresaw the killing capability of this virus. Pulling the entire world to sleep mode, the virus soon spread like wildfire, and emerged as a global pandemic.

Ever since the day of the virus outbreak, several medical experts suggested that Covid could have been escaped from the Wuhan laboratory. Recently, United States president Joe Biden also ordered a full-fledged investigation to unveil the mystery surrounding the origin of the pandemic. Amid speculations regarding the lab leak origin of coronavirus, a new video from the Wihan Institute of Virology has made many people believe that Covid could be manmade.

Live bats locked up in cages at Wuhan Institute of Virology

The footage which has now gone viral on online spaces shows live bats locked up in cages at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The clip has also triggered a fresh wave of controversy, and people have started claiming that the Covid pandemic might have escaped from the laboratory, either intentionally or accidentally.

EXCLUSIVE: The Wuhan Institute of Virology kept live bats in cages, new footage from inside the facility has revealed.



This disproves denials from World Health Organisation investigators like Peter Daszak who claimed the suggestion was a “conspiracy”.https://t.co/XGokKUmWzS — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) June 13, 2021

Is WHO trying to cover up a global conspiracy for China's gains?

As people started doubting China's role in the pandemic outbreak, the WHO had launched an investigation to find the exact origin of the Covid pandemic. However, the final report from the apex health body claimed that the chance of a laboratory leak is extremely unlikely.

Dr Peter Daszak, a zoologist who was a WHO team member also claimed that the lab leak speculation is nothing but a conspiracy theory.

"No BATS were sent to Wuhan lab for genetic analysis of viruses collected in the field. That's now how this science works. We collect bat samples, send them to the lab. We RELEASE bats where we catch them! This is a widely circulated conspiracy theory. This piece describes work I'm the lead on and labs I've collaborated with for 15 years. They DO NOT have live or dead bats in them. There is no evidence anywhere that this happened. It's an error I hope will be corrected," said Daszak.

World Health Organisation investigator Peter Daszak initially denied there were bats at the WIV in this now deleted tweet. In another tweet he called it a conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/E0J9bmxrbT — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) June 13, 2021

However, Daszak changed his previous statement later and revealed that the WHO team had not asked the institute whether they house bats.

A few months back, Chinese virologist Dr Le-Meng Yan claimed that the coronavirus pandemic was intentionally released by China as a bioweapon. Yan also made it clear that China has been repeatedly denying the allegations and is using misinformation to mislead the world.