China has been in the center stage of controversies ever since the day of the coronavirus outbreak, as several medical experts and top political leaders labeled the country as the origin point of the pandemic. Recently, United States president Joe Biden had also ordered the intelligence agencies to conduct an intense investigation to determine the origin of the Covid pandemic. Amid all this chaos, Global Times, a daily tabloid newspaper under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party's flagship People's Daily newspaper has launched an attack against the United States and has threatened it with a possible ''nuclear showdown.''

Inevitable to enhance China's nuclear arsenal

In a recent article, the editor of Global Times claimed that it is inevitable to enhance China's nuclear arsenal to the country's "strategic deterrence" against the United States.

"We must be prepared for an intense showdown between China and the United States. The number of China's nuclear warheads must reach the quantity that makes US elites shiver should they entertain the idea of engaging in a military confrontation with China," wrote Global Times editor.

He also advocated for increasing the number of nuclear warheads, intercontinental ballistic missile and strategic missiles which are capable to strike at a long-range.

Mysteries surrounding Covid origin continues

A few weeks back, a team of scientists from the United States and the United Kingdom had urged a fresh probe into Wuhan lab leak theory. These scientists also noted that the investigation led by the World Health Organization (WHO) had not made a balanced consideration of the theory that it may have come from a laboratory incident.

Amid rumors and speculations, Chinese virologist Dr Le-Meng Yan had also claimed that the Covid pandemic was intentionally released from the laboratory by China as a bioweapon. The virologist claimed that the leaked documents show that China's genetic engineering of viruses in 2015 is not the beginning of bioweapon exploration, but it actually providing crucial evidence regarding the country's involvement in triggering the Covid pandemic.