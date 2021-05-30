It was in November 2019 that the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China. The disease soon spread like wildfire across the planet and emerged as a global pandemic. Ever since the day of the pandemic outbreak, several medical experts have been hinting that the possibility of coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan cannot be ruled out. And now, British intelligence agencies have suggested that the Wuhan lab leak theory is ''feasible.''

Coronavirus originated from the Wuhan laboratory

According to a report published in the Times, British secret agents are currently investigating the exact origin of coronavirus, and they are trying to determine whether the Covid pandemic is manmade.

Even though Beijing has several times rule out this theory, several western medical experts strongly believe that an unbiased investigation is very much necessary to determine the origin of the Covid pandemic that has already killed more than 3.5 million people worldwide.

Recently, there has been a renewed interest in the coronavirus origin theory as US president Joe Biden asked the US intelligence to re-investigate the origins and report back in 90 days. Social networking giant Facebook also revealed that it will no longer ban posts claiming Covid-19 was man-made.

Coronavirus intentionally created by Chinese scientists?

Amid mounting tensions between China and the West, a new study report has suggested that the Covid pandemic might be intentionally created by Chinese scientists. The study report which is expected to be out soon also noted that Chinese scientists used reverse engineering technology to make the virus look like it evolved naturally from bats.

British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen who carried out the study noted that they had evidence of retro-engineering coronavirus in China since last year, but their findings were ignored by academics and major medical journals. In the study report, researchers also revealed that the possibilities of Covid-19 originated naturally are very low.