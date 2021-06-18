India on Friday recorded 62,480 new cases of Covid and 1,587 fatalities in the last 24 hours, lowest in the last two months, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

This is for the first time in last two months that the death tally has come down below the mark of 2,000. And it is the 11th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new Covid cases.

On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, lowest since March 29. The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,97,62,793. The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 7,98,656 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,83,490 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 88,877 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,85,80,647 till date. The Health Ministry said that a total of 26,89,60,399 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 32,59,003 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has provided the States and Union Territories more than 27.28 crore (27,28,31,900) vaccine doses so far, said the Centre. The wastage stands at 25,10,03,417 doses so far and more than 2.18 crore (2,18,28,483) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Further, more than 56,70,350 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days, it said on Thursday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 38,71,67,696 samples have been tested up to June 17 for Covid-19. Of these 19,29,476 samples were tested on Friday.