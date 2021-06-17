More than 1.2 million Turkish citizens were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday this was the highest daily number of doses since the nationwide vaccination program started in January, reports Xinhua news agency.

In Turkey's biggest city Istanbul, more than 273,600 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, breaking the daily record, according to Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

More than 6.4 million people have been inoculated so far in Istanbul with a population of over 16 million.

About 37 million vaccines have been administered across the country of 83 million people, according to the latest data.

Turkey's inoculation program uses China's Sinovac jab and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.