https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/759216/us-president-invites-indian-pm-climate-summit-total-40-leaders-attend.jpg IBTimes IN

https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/759216/us-president-invites-indian-pm-climate-summit-total-40-leaders-attend.jpg

IBTimes IN

President Joe Biden announced in Washington on Wednesday that he will withdraw remaining US troops from the "forever war" in Afghanistan. His plan is to pull out all US forces -- numbering 2,500 now -- by this September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Taking note of this significant decision, the Ministry of External Affairs of India has issued a detailed statement.

MEA India also expressed concerns over increased violence and targeted killings in Afghanistan. To that extent, India has called for an immediate ceasefire.

MEA statement on withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

Below is the full statement released by MEA on US withdrawing its troops from war-torn Afghanistan.

We have noted the decision of the United States to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan and to end its military operations there. We are closely following the ongoing intra-Afghan peace process. Afghan people have seen more than four decades of war and unrest and deserve long-lasting peace and development. India is of the view that an Afghan peace process should be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. Any political settlement must be inclusive and should preserve the socio-economic and political gains of the past 19 years. India supports a united, democratic and sovereign Afghanistan. We are deeply concerned about the increase in violence and targeted killings in Afghanistan. India has called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. India has participated in the Doha Conference, the Geneva Conference and recently, the Heart of Asia Conference in Dushanbe. India remains engaged with the Afghan stakeholders and also our regional and international partners regarding next steps."

Chief of Defence Staff expresses concern

India is concerned about the vacuum that will be created after withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from war-torn Afghanistan, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday.

He said that the main concern should not create "space for other disruptors" and therefore, see violence continue in Afghanistan.

India wants to see peace and tranquility returning to the region, he added.

"We would be very happy to provide whatever support we can in the development of Afghanistan and making sure peace returns to that nation. People have got tired and are looking at peace," General Rawat said speaking in a virtual discussion at the ongoing Raisina Dialogue 2021.

Asked whether it was Iran and Pakistan that could exploit the situation, the Chief of Defence Staff said there are many nations that would like to step into Afghanistan.

"Many people are looking at the opportunity to exploit the vacuum that is being created. Afghanistan is a nation which is rich in resources," he said.

Noting there are nations "that tend to exploit resources for their own benefit without the benefit going to the community of that nation", he said: "The international community must step in to ensure Afghanistan is for the Afghans."

(With additional agency inputs)