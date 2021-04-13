Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday urged the Taliban to halt fighting and observe a ceasefire during the Islamic holy month month of Ramadan aimed at bolstering the peace process.

"Once again I am calling upon the Taliban to give up fighting, enmity and observe permanent ceasefire which is the demand of the people of Afghanistan," Ghani said in his message to mark the start of Ramadan broadcast by local television channels.

The President made the remarks amid efforts to hold a peace conference on Afghanistan under UN auspices in Turkey.

The Taliban group has to prove its willingness for achieving peace in action and not in word, the Pesident said.

Afghan religious scholars have also called on the warring sides including the Taliban group to observe truce during the holy month.

In war-torn Afghanistan, fighting and violence have been continuing, and in the latest wave, over 50 people including Taliban militants, government security personnel and civilians were killed, according to sources and local media reports.

According to security officials, 18 militants have been killed in Kandahar and 14 more in the neighbouring Uruzgan province since April 10.

At least 16 more insurgents have recently been killed in the Wardak, Kunduz and Samangan provinces.

According to local media reports, a former commander, Sayed Akbar Agha, said that "no sign of observing ceasefire from the Taliban" has been seen.

Local media reports said 79 security personnel and 28 civilians have been killed and 106 others including 57 civilians injured over the past seven days in Afghanistan.