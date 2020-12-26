With the increase in violence against journalists, politicians and rights activists in Afghanistan, women's rights activist Freshta Kohistani and her brother were shot dead by motorbike-borne gunmen in the north of Afghanistan's capital.

Kohistani, 29, who spoke against the wave of assassination in Afghanistan, was the second activist to be killed in Kabul in two days after a prominent pro-democracy advocate was killed.

"Unknown gunmen on motorbike assassinated Freshta Kohistani in Kohistan district of Kapisa province," said interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian. Kapisa provincial governor Abdul Latif Murad said the shooting had taken place near Kohistani's home and that her brother was also killed in the attack.

Who was Freshta Kohistani?

Freshta Kohistani, 29, who was outspoken about women's rights, had a large following on social media and was known to regularly organise civil society events in Kabul calling for women's rights.

Previously, she asked for protection from the authorities after receiving threats. In November, Freshta took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Afghanistan is not a place to live in. There is no hope for peace. Tell the tailor to take your measurement, tomorrow it could be your turn."

Wave of assassinations in Afghanistan

Recently, Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, who led an independent election monitoring organisation, was ambushed and shot in morning rush-hour traffic in Kabul along with his driver. His murder came a day after five people - including two doctors working for a prison on the outskirts of Kabul - were killed by a car bomb.

A prominent Afghan journalist was also shot this week while on his way to a mosque in the eastern city of Ghazni. Rahmatullah Nekzad was the fourth journalist to be killed in Afghanistan in the last two months, and the seventh media worker this year, according to the Kabul-based Afghan Journalists Safety Committee.