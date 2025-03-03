The Indian telecom industry is experiencing remarkable growth, both domestically and internationally, and there remains immense potential for expansion, according to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI, said with approximately 1,187 million subscribers, urban tele-density has reached 131.01 per cent, while rural areas lag at 58.31 per cent.

"Despite this disparity, there remains immense potential for expansion across both sectors. The roll-out of 5G is progressing rapidly, facilitated by artificial intelligence (AI), indigenous data sets, and the establishment of localised data centres," according to Kochhar.

The Indian government has implemented financial measures such as goods and services tax refunds and the removal of bank guarantees.

Additionally, significant research is underway to develop cost-effective 5G handsets priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000.

"Furthermore, satellite technology is being introduced to provide connectivity to remote regions where terrestrial networks are unfeasible," Kochhar said in a statement.

The Indian government has also prioritised domestic telecom manufacturing to reduce dependency on imports and position the country as a global hub.

According to the COAI, policies such as the production-linked incentive scheme have attracted significant investments, fostering self-sufficiency and boosting export potential.

India has emerged as a leader in data consumption, despite being one of the most cost-competitive telecom markets globally.

The telecom sector has also adopted a two-pronged approach to mitigating cyber fraud and spam. AI-driven warning systems have been deployed to alert subscribers to potential scams, with significant success in blocking fraudulent calls.

With a thriving domestic market and increasing global prominence, India's telecom industry is poised for unprecedented growth, according to the COAI director general.

Last month, state-owned telecom major Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) reported a profit of Rs 262 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, marking its first return to profitability since 2007.

This milestone reflects the company's focus on innovation, aggressive network expansion, cost optimisation, and customer-centric service improvements.

The government's support through strategic revival initiatives, including spectrum allocation, and capital infusion have played a key role in bolstering its operations.

