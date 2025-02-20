The Suzuki Motor Corporation of Japan, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki India, on Thursday announced a new mid-term plan with a "rethink" in its strategy as "the business environment has changed due to declining market share in India" and the growing electrical vehicles segment.

In its new mid-term plan for 2025-30, the company has identified India as its "most important market". Maruti Suzuki aims to create a manufacturing capacity of producing 4 million cars annually to reclaim a 50 per cent market share in India and use the country as a global export hub as well.

The auto major plans to expand its EV lineup starting with the e-Vitara, and is aiming to launch four new EV models by FY30 in a segment where its rivals like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra already have a varied EV portfolio in India.

"In India, we will promote further localisation in line with the growth of the electric vehicle market," the company said.

Maruti Suzuki is currently exporting three lakh vehicles from India annually. By the end of this decade, it is targeting the export of 7.5-8 lakh units per year.

While the company noted it achieved revenue and profit targets ahead of schedule by improving sales mix and quality, its sales volume target could not be met.

It noted that the "competitive environment is becoming increasingly severe, and the quality of product functions, equipment and services required by customers is increasing".

It aims to be India's no.1 carmaker in terms of production, local sales and exports of electric cars. A total of six electric vehicles will be introduced by FY30, including four electric cars and two commercial vehicles.

Suzuki Motor plans to invest 1,200 billion yen (about Rs 7,000 crore) as capital expenditure towards production, new models, carbon neutrality and quality measures. A new plant in Haryana's Kharkhoda and an assembly line in Suzuki Motor Gujarat will come onstream by 2030 for a total installed capacity of four million units.

(With inputs from IANS)