India and Mongolia must identify "new areas of cooperation" which will produce a lasting impact on the future trajectory of their bilateral ties, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In his address here at an event marking the 70th anniversary of India-Mongolia diplomatic ties, he said, "It is time to craft an updated vision of our future". The EAM asserted that both countries "deeply value" the mutual trust and confidence in their partnership.

On the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and India and Mongolian Armed Forces Day, Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia ,hosted a spectacular evening at the majestic terrace garden of the Taj Mahal Hotel.

Apart from the the External Affairs Minister, other invitees included filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra, Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan, several ambassadors, senior government functionaries from both the countries, and defence attaches of foreign missions.

"I'm sure Mongolia has breathtaking locations for film shoots. I look forward visiting Mongolia soon to explore cinematic synergy between both our historic countries," said Rahul Mittra, who has been credited with leading Indian film delegations for film festivals across the globe.

